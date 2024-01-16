Watch: Trump’s Iowa Caucus Blowout Win Ruins HBO Host John Oliver’s ‘Magical’ Emmys Moment

HBO’s John Oliver Learned backstage during an interview with Entertainment Tonight that former President Donald Trump won the Iowa caucuses, which he said spoiled his “magical Emmys moment” on Monday night, reminding him that “joy is ephemeral, pain is forever.” Oliver said, before dropping his microphone.

“You know, Mr. Trump did win the Iowa caucus tonight, so you’ve got some work to do this week,” Entertainment Tonight’s Nischelle Turner told John Oliver, which appeared to be news to the Last Week Tonight host, who replied, “He did?”

Watch Below:

“Thanks very much for taking this magical moment and reminding me that joy is ephemeral, pain is forever,” Oliver — who had just been talking to Turner backstage about his Emmy win — said.

“I’m glad I heard it first on ET,” Oliver added, to which Turner laughed, “Sorry to bring you down, buddy.”

Oliver concluded by stating, “Well, congratulations to Donald. This is gonna be a fun year,” before dropping his microphone and getting up to leave the interview.

As Breitbart News reported, Trump had a blowout victory in Iowa on Monday night, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis taking a distant second place and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley taking an even further third place in the Iowa caucuses, which kick off the 2024 GOP presidential nominating process.

Monday night’s Iowa caucus also resulted in Vivek Ramaswamy dropping out of the race and formally endorsing Trump for president.

