‘Footloose’ Star Lynne Marta Dies at 78

Lynne Marta, whose three-decade film acting career spanned the 1970s and into the 2000s has died. She was 78.

The New Jersey-born actor was well-known for playing Lulu Warnicker, aunt of Kevin Bacon’s Ren, in 1984’s Footloose.

She was also a regular on television, appearing on shows including Charlie’s Angels, Starsky & Hutch and Columbo.

The Daily Mirror reports Marta was born on October 30, 1945, as the youngest of two daughters in Somerville, New Jersey.

The budding actress entered the world of showbusiness at an early age, first treading the boards in teen dance programme, The Lloyd Thaxton Show.

She then appeared in Gidget and the hugely popular The Monkees. According to PEOPLE, Marta had an “open relationship” with Starsky & Hutch actor, David Soul, while he was married to Karen Carlson.

Soul died earlier this month on January 5, due to numerous health issues, including cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as Breitbart News reported.

Her death was announced by her friend Chris Saint-Hilaire via The Hollywood Reporter.

The publication reports Marta died at her home in Los Angeles on Thursday.