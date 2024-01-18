Amazon Previews Series Celebrating Demons and Lucifer One Day Before Announcing Deal with Christian Filmmakers

As Amazon Studios embarks on a new Hollywood production deal to create faith-based entertainment for Christians, the company is preparing to roll out a new animated series that celebrates Lucifer and demons.

Hazbin Hotel is an adult animated series that is set to debut Friday on Amazon Prime Video. The series, which comes from indie powerhouse A24, follows the character Charlie Morningstar, the daughter of Lucifer and the reigning “princess of Hell.”

Something of a rebel, Charlie hatches a plan to solve Hell’s overpopulation problem by sending damned souls to Heaven. She is helped by her friend “Vaggie” and a former porn star.

Heaven and hell like you’ve never seen them before. Here is the opening scene of #HazbinHotel, premiering Friday on Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/MRkiaCu3bm — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) January 16, 2024

As Breitbart News reported, Amazon MGM Studios announced Wednesday it will be producing faith-based entertainment by teaming up with the recently formed The Wonder Project, led by Jesus Revolution co-director Jon Erwin.

The production deal already has its first project — an upcoming Prime Video series called House of David that will dramatize the rise to power of King David of Israel.

Amazon’s Hazbin Hotel is the latest instance of satanism taking hold of the popular culture.

Last year, Target partnered for its new Gay Pride clothing line with the designer Abprallen, which insists “Satan loves you” and “Satan respects pronouns.”

In December, The Satanic Temple drew national attention by setting up a Christmas holiday display to the occult “deity” Baphomet in the Iowa Statehouse.

