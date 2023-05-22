Target Partners with Satanist Designer Abprallen for Gay Pride Collection

The woke Target Corporation has partnered for its new Pride clothing line with UK-based designer Abprallen, which insists “Satan loves you” and “Satan respects pronouns.”

Among other items in its Pride line, the mega retailer carries Abprallen’s “Cure Transphobia” sweatshirt, which bears the message “Cure transphobia, not trans people.”

Abprallen mixes a good deal of satanism with its pro-LGBT activism, asserting on its Instagram page that “Satan loves you and respects who you are; you’re important and valuable in this world and you deserve to treat yourself with love and respect.”

“LGBT+ people are so often referred to as being a product of Satan or going against God’s will, so fine. We’ll hang with Satan instead,” it declares.

“So, naturally, Satan respects pronouns. He loves all LGBT+ people,” it states.

Abprallen’s owner, a self-identified “gay, trans man” known as “Erik,” said that the “Satan respects pronouns” pin, which features an image of the demon Baphomet, is one of “my favourite and most popular designs, and the one that gave Abprallen its proper footing and direction.”

“Coming up with this phrase really helped make Abprallen what it is today,” Erik wrote.

Erik contends that “Satanists don’t actually believe in Satan, he is merely used as a symbol of passion, pride, and liberty.”

“So for me, Satan is hope, compassion, equality, and love,” Erik adds.

Target is fully committed to the gay agenda, and has an entire section of LGBT clothing.

On its website, Target boasts of its “longstanding commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.”

“They are part of our core values, shape our culture and drive our business, and we’ve been on a journey for more than 17 years to build and refine our DE&I strategy,” it says.

