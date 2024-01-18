Rapper Meek Mill Says Joe Biden ‘Too Old’ to Be President, Appears to Back Trump as Candidate ‘People in Poverty Voting For’

Rapper Meek Mill has declared President Joe Biden is just too old to run for office again in 2024, taking to social media to appear to back Donald Trump.

The Dreamchasers CEO argued 81-year-old Biden is not up to the demands of the highest office in the land.

“Joe Biden is too old to be our president ‘respectfully’ wtf is going on in the American system that yall pushing this through like it’s okay to trust what we seeing,” he wrote.

“We talking [missiles] … advance technology… mental and physical warfare …. That’s not a lane for the older!”

The rapper then went on 24-hours later to appear to back likely Republican candidate Trump as the man of the hour who “people in poverty are voting for.”

Mill, born Robert Rihmeek Williams, has previously been active in politics and social movements at the local and state level.

In 2019, Mill, along with several other big names in sports and entertainment — such as fellow rapper Jay-Z, as well as the owners of the Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, and the New England Patriots — launched REFORM Alliance, saying they would be lobbying for changes to state probation and parole laws, as Breitbart News reported.

In December 2022, the rapper paid bail for 20 women incarcerated at Riverside Correctional Facility in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, so they could spend Christmas at home.