Rapper Meek Mill Pays Bail for 20 Women so They Can Spend Christmas at Home

Rapper Meek Mill paid bail for 20 women incarcerated at Riverside Correctional Facility in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, so that they could spend Christmas at home.

“The women, who were unable to afford bail, will now be able to spend the holiday season with their families and loved ones,” announced REFORM Alliance in an Instagram post.

REFORM Alliance was launched in 2019 by a coalition of big names in sports and entertainment, who pledged their high-profile platforms and $50 million at the time, adding that they would be lobbying for changes to state probation and parole laws.

Meek Mill, along with fellow rapper Jay-Z, as well as the owners of the Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, and the New England Patriots announced the launch of the organization. Meek Mill’s well-publicized prison sentence for minor probation violations had become a lightning rod for the issue.

REFORM Alliance says it “aims to transform probation and parole by changing laws, systems and culture to create real pathways to work and wellbeing.”

“Five women were released today and will be reunited with their families, with the goal of 15 more women being released in the coming week,” the organization added in its post. “The women will also each receive a gift card to purchase groceries or gifts for the holidays.”

In another Instagram post by REFORM Alliance, Meek Mill, who is also a Philadelphia native, noted that he was inspired to make this donation due to his own experience with the criminal justice system.

“It was devastating for me to be away from my son during the holidays when I was incarcerated, so I understand what these women and their families are going through,” he said.

“No one should have to spend the holidays in jail simply because they can’t afford bail,” the rapper added. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to help these women be with their families and loved ones during this special time of year.”

