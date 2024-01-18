Snoop Dogg’s 24-Year-Old Daughter Says She Suffered ‘Severe Stroke’

Rapper Snoop Dogg’s 24-year-old daughter, Cori Broadus, took to social media on Thursday morning to announce that she had suffered a “severe stroke.”

“I had a severe stroke this a.m. I started breaking down crying when they told me,” Broadus wrote Thursday morning on her Instagram Story, sharing a photo of what appeared to be a hospital bed.

“Like I’m only 24 what did I do in my past to deserve all this,” Snoop Dogg’s daughter added in a follow-up Instagram Story.

It remains unclear what caused the stroke, as well as the current condition of Broadus, who is the daughter of Snoop Dogg and his wife, Shante Broadus.

The 24-year-old has not posted anything else to social media since her stroke announcement on Thursday morning.

In September, Broadus told People magazine that when she was 6-years-old, she had been diagnosed with lupus, an autoimmune disease that can damage the joints, skin, kidneys, blood cells, brain, heart, and lungs, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Broadus explained to the magazine that she has gone “all natural” to help with her lupus symptoms, and had been feeling “better than I’ve ever been.”

“I’ve had medication since I was 6 years old, depending on these drugs all my life. So I wanted better for myself,” Snoop Dogg’s daughter told People. “I wanted to change because it just became a lot. I’m only 24 years old, taking 10 to 12 pills every single day. So I kind of just went cold Turkey.”

“I want to be okay,” she added. “You’re not going to always be okay, and that’s okay because we’re human, but I want to be okay overall, mentally, physically. And we’re going to get there.”

