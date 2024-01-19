Alec Baldwin Indicted on Involuntary Manslaughter Charge in ‘Rust’ Shooting

A New Mexico grand jury indicted actor Alec Baldwin on Friday after hearing evidence in a closed hearing over the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died in 2021 on the Rust film set after Baldwin’s prop gun fired a live bullet.

NBC News reported that Baldwin attorneys Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro responded to the indictment by saying, “We look forward to our day In court.”

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed on the set of “Rust” on October 21, 2021. Director Joel Souza was wounded in the incident as well.

The on-set armorer, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, released a statement after the incident and claimed Baldwin “[pointed] the gun at Halyna [Hutchins] before the fatal incident against all rules and common sense.”

On December 3, 2021, Breitbart News noted that Baldwin told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos that he cocked the gun that fatally shot the cinematographer but insisted that he did not pull the trigger.

On November 16, 2023, Breitbart News pointed out that Baldwin, perhaps the last person you would expect to see giving safety instructions, was caught on camera doing just that a year after he was holding a gun that fired the shot that killed Hutchins.

This is a developing story.