‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Actor David Gail Dies at 58

Soap opera actor David Gail, best known for his recurring appearances in Beverly Hills, 90210 has died. He was 58.

Gail’s sister Katie announced his death on Instagram. She did not reveal the cause.

Featuring a photo of her hugging Gail, Katie wrote in the social media posting: “There’s barely been even a day in my life when you were not with me by my side.”

Calling him her “wingman” and “best friend”, she continued: “I will hold you so tight every day in my heart you gorgeous loving amazing fierce human being missing you every second of every day forever there will never be another.”

Peter Ferriero, host of a Beverly Hills, 90210 rewatch podcast confirmed the death as well.

Gail’s got numerous credits — including seven appearances as ‘BH: 90210’ where he played Shannen Doherty’s character’s fiancé, Stuart Carson — but he’s best known for his work in the soap opera world, TMZ reports.

David appeared on 216 episodes of the General Hospital spin-off Port Charles where he played Dr. Joe Scanlon #2, according to IMDb.

A few of Gail’s other credits … Matlock, Murder, She Wrote, The Round Table, Doogie Howser, M.D., Perfect Opposites and Growing Pains.

He also starred alongside Bradley Cooper in the 2002 rom-com Bending All The Rules, the TMZ report notes.