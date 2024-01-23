(AP) Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” received eight nominations, but she was surprisingly left out of the best director field in the 2024 Oscar nominations list.

Leonardo DiCaprio wasn’t nominated for best actor for his role in “Killers of the Flower Moon.” But it did notch a nod for best director and Lily Gladstone became the first Native American nominated for best actress.

51 min ago

And the final nomination of the day

Share

51 min ago

Best director nominees

Share

The nominees for best director are: Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall”; Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”; Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”; Martin Scorsese “Killers of the Flower Moon”; Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”

51 min ago

Best documentary nominees

Share

The nominees for best documentary are: “Four Daughters”; “20 Days in Mariupol”; “Bobi Wine: The People’s President”; “The Eternal Memory”; “To Kill a Tiger.”

52 min ago

Best actress nominees

Share

Jack Quaid, left, and Zazie Beetz speak during the 96th Academy Awards nominations announcement on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif. The 96th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 10, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The nominees for best actress are: Annette Bening, “Nyad”; Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”; Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”; Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”; Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Gladstone would be the first Native American to ever win a competitive Oscar.

In 2023, she was named one of AP’s Breakthrough Entertainers of the year.

55 min ago

Who’s nominated for best actor?

Share

The nominees for best actor are: Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”; Colman Domingo, “Rustin” Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”; Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”; Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer.”

56 min ago

Best international film

Share

The nominees for best international film are: “Society of the Snow,” (Spain); “The Zone of Interest,” (United Kingdom); “The Teachers’ Lounge” (Germany); “Io Capitano” (Italy); “Perfect Day” (Japan)

56 min ago

Best animated film nominees

Share

The nominees for best animated film are: “The Boy and the Heron”; “Elemental”; “Nimona”; “Robot Dreams”; “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”

58 min ago

A first for AP

Share

FILE – Photographer Evgeniy Maloletka, from left, “Frontline” producer/editor Michelle Mizner, director Mstyslav Chernov, and field producer Vasilisa Stepanenko pose for a portrait to promote the film “20 Days in Mariupol” at the Latinx House during the Sundance Film Festival on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Park City, Utah. The film is a joint project between The Associated Press and PBS “Frontline.” (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP, File) “20 Days in Mariupol” has been nominated for best documentary at the Academy Awards, handing AP its first Oscar nomination in its 178-year history. ▶ Read more about Mstyslav Chernov’s harrowing chronicle of the besieged Ukrainian city and the international journalists who remained there after Russia’s invasion.

1:43 PM GMT

A surprise from the very start of the nominations

Share

One surprise was the very first name read. Sterling K. Brown had been right on the edge of the supporting actor race, but he got it for his performance in “American Fiction.” Left out was Willem Dafoe for “Poor Things.” The supporting actress category also had a surprise, with America Ferrera making the cut, a good sign for “Barbie.”

1:41 PM GMT

And the nominees for best supporting actress

Share

A look at the nominees for best supporting actress: Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”; Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”; America Ferrera, “Barbie” Jodie Foster, “Nyad”; Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

1:39 PM GMT

Costume design nominees

Share

“Barbie”; Killers of the Flower Moon; “Napoleon”; “Oppenheimer”; “Poor Things”

1:36 PM GMT

The nominees for best supporting actor

Share

Here’s who was nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actor: Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”; Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”; Robert Downey Jr.,“Oppenheimer”; Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”; Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”

1:31 PM GMT

What we’re expecting

Share

1:21 PM GMT

Watch the Oscar nominations live

Share