(AP) Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” received eight nominations, but she was surprisingly left out of the best director field in the 2024 Oscar nominations list.
Leonardo DiCaprio wasn’t nominated for best actor for his role in “Killers of the Flower Moon.” But it did notch a nod for best director and Lily Gladstone became the first Native American nominated for best actress.
The nominees for best director are:
Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall”; Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”; Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”; Martin Scorsese “Killers of the Flower Moon”; Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”
The nominees for best documentary are:
“Four Daughters”; “20 Days in Mariupol”; “Bobi Wine: The People’s President”; “The Eternal Memory”; “To Kill a Tiger.”
The nominees for best actress are: Annette Bening, “Nyad”; Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”; Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”; Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”; Emma Stone, “Poor Things”
Gladstone would be the first Native American to ever win a competitive Oscar.
In 2023, she was named one of AP’s Breakthrough Entertainers of the year.
The nominees for best actor are:
Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”; Colman Domingo, “Rustin” Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”; Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”; Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer.”
The nominees for best international film are: “Society of the Snow,” (Spain); “The Zone of Interest,” (United Kingdom); “The Teachers’ Lounge” (Germany); “Io Capitano” (Italy); “Perfect Day” (Japan)
The nominees for best animated film are: “The Boy and the Heron”; “Elemental”; “Nimona”; “Robot Dreams”; “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”
“20 Days in Mariupol” has been nominated for best documentary at the Academy Awards, handing AP its first Oscar nomination in its 178-year history.
▶ Read more about Mstyslav Chernov’s harrowing chronicle of the besieged Ukrainian city and the international journalists who remained there after Russia’s invasion.
One surprise was the very first name read. Sterling K. Brown had been right on the edge of the supporting actor race, but he got it for his performance in “American Fiction.” Left out was Willem Dafoe for “Poor Things.”
The supporting actress category also had a surprise, with America Ferrera making the cut, a good sign for “Barbie.”
A look at the nominees for best supporting actress:
Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”; Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”; America Ferrera, “Barbie” Jodie Foster, “Nyad”; Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”
“Barbie”; Killers of the Flower Moon; “Napoleon”; “Oppenheimer”; “Poor Things”
Here’s who was nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actor:
Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”; Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”; Robert Downey Jr.,“Oppenheimer”; Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”; Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”
The Oscar nominations are here. Here are some things to know:
- “Oppenheimer,” leads the nominees with 13. It’s box-office partner “Barbie” snagged 8.
- Lily Gladstone, star of “Killers of the Flower Moon,” became the first Native American nominated for best actress.
- The Ukraine war documentary “20 Days in Mariupol” was nominated for best documentary, handing the AP its first Oscar nomination in the 178-year-old news organizations history.
- These are the films AP critics chose as their favorites of 2023. See how they stack up against the nominees.
