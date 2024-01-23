Country musician Chris Young was arrested on Monday after several confrontations with Nashville Alcoholic Beverage (ABC) Commission officers.

According to reports, Young had first encountered the ABC officers at the Tin Roof bar around 8:30 p.m. on January 22 when the officials arrived at the establishment to conduct an alcohol compliance check, Fox News noted.

The 38-year-old “I’m Comin’ Over” singer reportedly confronted the officials and began questioning them as he recorded the meeting on his cell phone.

When the agents left the bar, Young and a group of others allegedly followed them to their next destination at the Dawg House bar.

“Mr. Young started asking questions that were answered at that time and then began video recording us,” the affidavit said. “We left the bar after finishing our check and went to Dawg House next door to continue compliance checks.”

An arrest report says that when the agents tried to exit the Dawg House, Young obstructed their way. And when an agent pushed back, a shoving match with several bar patrons ensued.

Young was physically restrained and put in handcuffs, but he and an associate continued to yell and drive a hostile environment, the affidavit added.

“Mr. Young’s eyes were blood shot and watery as well as having blurred [sic] speech,” the report says.

He was charged with disorderly conduct and assault on an officer, according to court records filed Tuesday morning, the Tennessean reported.

Young first gained fame after winning the Nashville Star competition on 2006, releasing his first album immediately thereafter.

His first single, “Drinkin’ Me Lonely,” reached the number one spot on the Billboard Hot Country chart. He has since released eight studio albums, the most recent in 2021.

He also had success with several recent number one singles, 2021’s double-platinum-selling “Famous Friends” with Kane Brown, and its follow-up, “At The End of a Bar” with Mitchell Tenpenny.

Young is set to release his next album, entitled “Young Love & Saturday Nights,” on March 22.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston