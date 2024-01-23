Dave Chappelle Tells Katt Williams to ‘Stop Drawing Ugly Pictures’ of Black Comedians

Comedian Dave Chappelle recently called out comedian Katt Williams for throwing shade at fellow black comedians during a past interview wherein Williams characterized them as either frauds or deviants.

As Breitbart News reported, Katt Williams recently appeared on the Club Shay Shay podcast wherein he launched into a conspiracy-laden tirade and claimed that 2024 would be the year that Hollywood’s “big dick deviants” get exposed.

“Race is not where the line is drawn,” he said. “It’s God’s side and the other side, and we don’t care nothing about the other side, period. All of these big-dick deviants is all catching hell in 2024. It’s up for all of ’em.

“It don’t matter if you Diddy or whoever you is … all lies will be exposed. That’s all, and anyone who takes that the wrong way, know why they take it the wrong way … the truth is the light,” he added.

Katt Williams likely was referring to the recent lawsuits filed against Diddy, claiming sexual assault. He also said that he was “canceled” for speaking out against accused pedophile Michael Jackson and convicted sex offender R. Kelly.

Williams then singled-out comedian Kevin Hart and rapper Chris “Ludacris” Bridges for scolding, referring to Hart as a studio “plant” that earned nothing. He also claimed that Ludcris had made deals with the Illuminati.

“He already had his deals when he got here! Have we heard of a comedian that came to LA, and, in his first year in LA, he had his own sitcom on network television, and had his own movie called ‘Soul Plane’ that he was leading? No, we’ve never heard of that before that person or since that person,” Williams said. “What do you think a plant is? Maybe people don’t understand the definition of these words.”

“Satan can’t create anything. That includes blessings for his people. That’s why, you know what the No. 1 job of somebody that sold their soul in Hollywood is? Is to act like it didn’t happen,” he said.

Chappelle addressed those comments while on stage at MonDERAYS at the Hollywood Improv last Friday, knocking Williams for “painting an ugly picture” of fellow black comedians.

“What part of the game is this? He only ethered niggas. He didn’t say anything about any of these white boys. None of these white boys function like that,” Chappelle said of Williams. “Katt is one of the best painters in the game. So why are you drawing ugly pictures of us? Stop.”

Chappelle said that Katt Williams must be a “hurt person” looking to hurt people.

“Hurt people hurt people, but I am a hurt person that never hurt people, and he does it all the time: ‘Fuck this one, and fuck that one, and fuck this one,’” Chappelle said. “But, nigga, I didn’t hear anything that you did wrong. He didn’t do nothin’ wrong? Katt didn’t do nothin’ wrong?… Katt was talking about shit that niggas did to other niggas, but not about anything that niggas did to him.”

