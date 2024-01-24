Dana Carvey’s Son Cause of Death Revealed

The cause of death for Dana Carvey’s son Dex has been revealed to be an accidental overdose of fentanyl, ketamine, and cocaine.

Carvey’s eldest son, Dex, died in November of last year at the age of 32 that the family described at the time as a “terrible tragedy” while noting that Dex had struggled with addiction.

“Last night we suffered a terrible tragedy. Our beloved son, Dex, died of an accidental drug overdose. He was 32 years old,” the statement said. “Dex packed a lot into those 32 years. He was extremely talented at so many things–music, art, filmmaking, comedy–and pursued all of them passionately.”

“It’s not an exaggeration to say that Dex loved life. And when you were with him, you loved life too. He made everything fun. But most of all, he loved his family, his friends and his girlfriend, Kaylee. Dex was a beautiful person. His handmade birthday cards are a treasure. We will miss him forever,” the statement continued.

The family made a final call for people who struggle with addiction to seek help and lean on loved ones.

“To anyone struggling with addiction or who loves someone struggling with addiction, you are in our hearts and prayers,” it concluded.

On Tuesday, TMZ obtained a report from the L.A. County Medical Examiner’s Office indicating that Dex died from a toxicity stemming from fentanyl, ketamine and cocaine. Per the Daily Mail:

Dex ‘was locked in a bathroom,’ law enforcement told the outlet, and ‘was unresponsive upon discovery; police sources told TMZ that paramedics had attempted to revive Dex, who was subsequently ‘pronounced dead on the scene.’ An autopsy on Dex has been performed, but authorities have not determined his cause of death, as they’re waiting on the results from toxicology tests. Dexter had a career background in entertainment, as he was a comedian who opened for his father in 2016, during the filming of his Netflix special Straight White Male.