Dana Carvey’s Son, Dex, Dead at 32

Dex Carvey, the eldest son of beloved comedian and former Saturday Night Live star Dana Carvey, has died at the age of 32 from an accidental overdose.

Carvey announced the passing of his son in a statement released to social media on Thursday.

“Last night we suffered a terrible tragedy. Our beloved son, Dex, died of an accidental drug overdose. He was 32 years old,” the statement said. “Dex packed a lot into those 32 years. He was extremely talented at so many things–music, art, filmmaking, comedy–and pursued all of them passionately.”

“It’s not an exaggeration to say that Dex loved life. And when you were with him, you loved life too. He made everything fun. But most of all, he loved his family, his friends and his girlfriend, Kaylee. Dex was a beautiful person. His handmade birthday cards are a treasure. We will miss him forever,” the statement continued.

The family made a final call for people who struggle with addiction to seek help and lean on loved ones.

“To anyone struggling with addiction or who loves someone struggling with addiction, you are in our hearts and prayers,” it concluded.

An official cause of death from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office has not ruled an exact cause of death, but it did conclude that Dex died at his residence on Wednesday.

Dana Carvey and his wife, Paula Zwagerman, still share a younger son together, Thomas Carvey, aged 30.