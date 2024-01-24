Hillary Clinton Comforts Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig Following Oscars ‘Barbie’ Snubs, Proposes ‘Hillary Barbie’

Never one to let feminist outrage go to waste, Hillary Clinton made it all about herself on Wednesday when she offered comfort to Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig after they failed to earn best actress and director Oscar nominations for Barbie.

The former first lady and two-time failed presidential candidate used the opportunity to promote her own personal brand by proposing a “Hillary Barbie” doll.

Hillary Clinton offered her politician’s solace in a post on X, using the hashtag #HillaryBarbie.

Greta & Margot, While it can sting to win the box office but not take home the gold, your millions of fans love you. You’re both so much more than Kenough.#HillaryBarbie — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 24, 2024

Barbie scored an impressive eight Oscar nominations on Tuesday, including a nod for best picture. But Greta Gerwig was shut out of the director category while Margot Robbie failed to land a spot in the lead actress category.

Their omissions have provoked outrage among feminist journalists and fans, who were especially riled that Ryan Gosling managed to score a supporting actor Oscar nomination for his performance as Ken.

As Breitbart News reported, numerous fans expressed their fury over the results.

But Robbie and Gerwig are still Oscar-nominated — with Robbie in the best picture category as one of the movie’s producers, and Gerwig in the adapted screenplay category.

