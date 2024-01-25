John Cusack: If You Don’t Support Ceasefire in Gaza, ‘You Have No Soul’

Hollywood actor John Cusack said anyone who doesn’t support a ceasefire in Gaza has “no soul.”

John Cusack was reacting to a viral video from a pro-Palestinian account that appears to show a young Palestinian girl covered in blood.

“If you don’t call for a cease fire — You have no soul,” he wrote in an X post on Thursday. “It’s the most shameful thing I can imagine – staying silent in the face of this.”

A ceasefire would allow Hamas to re-arm and replenish its resources before it is allowed to resume its stated goal of eliminating Israel from the map.

Later, Cusack wrote that Israel’s response to the October 7 Hamas terrorist attacks is “unmatched in depravity.” He omitted any mention of the fact that Hamas slaughtered 1,200 Israelis that day.

Words fail – the barbarity of the western response is unmatched In depravity / imagine Oct 7 th going on for 115 days ? https://t.co/23y26xjNhd — John Cusack (@johncusack) January 25, 2024

Cusack is the latest in a growing line of celebrities pressuring Israel to commit to a ceasefire in Gaza following the October 7 Hamas terrorist attacks.

A week ago, pop star Dua Lipa called for a “humanitarian ceasefire” in Gaza.

A group of A-list Hollywood celebrities including Joaquin Phoenix, Cate Blanchett, Channing Tatum, Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield, and Kristen Stewart recently signed a letter to President Joe Biden demanding “an immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza and Israel.”

