Pop Star Dua Lipa Calls for ‘Humanitarian Ceasefire’ in Gaza, Ignores Israeli Hostages Held by Hamas

Pop star Dua Lipa is calling for a “humanitarian ceasefire” in Gaza, making her the latest celebrity to pressure Israel into giving Hamas a military reprieve following the terrorist organization’s October 7 massacre of 1,200 Israelis.

Dua Lipa made her plea in an interview with Rolling Stone in which she made no mention of the Israeli hostages still being held by Hamas.

“I feel so bad for every Israeli life lost and what happened on Oct. 7,” she told the magazine.

“At the moment, what we have to look at is how many lives have been lost in Gaza, and the innocent civilians, and the lives that are just being lost. There are just not enough world leaders that are taking a stand and speaking up about the humanitarian crisis that’s happening, the humanitarian cease-fire that has to happen.”

Lipa said celebrity activism on matters like Gaza is “important.”

“It’s probably easier to be apolitical,” she reportedly said.

“I think there’s no kind of deep discussion about war and oppression. It just is something that we’ve seen happen time and time again. I feel like just being a musician and posting about something doesn’t make enough of a difference, but hopefully, just showing solidarity, which is sometimes all you feel like you can do, is important.”

Hamas is still holding and even executing Israelis hostages.

As Breitbart News reported, Hamas issued a new video on Monday in which it forced one Israeli hostage, Noa Argamani, to announce the death of two other hostages.

Dua Lipa joins a growing list of celebrities who are agitating for a “ceasefire” in Gaza.

A group of A-list Hollywood celebrities including Joaquin Phoenix, Cate Blanchett, Channing Tatum, Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield, and Kristen Stewart recently signed a letter to President Joe Biden demanding “an immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza and Israel.”

A ceasefire would allow Hamas to re-arm and replenish its resources before it is allowed to resume its stated goal of eliminating Israel from the map.

