‘Saturday Night Live’ Mocked for Claiming Trump Made Up ‘De-Banking’: ‘Made Themselves Look Like Idiots Again’

NBC’s Saturday Night Live jumped left foot first into controversy last weekend over its fake news assertion that former President Donald Trump had invented the word “de-banking,” despite that the topic has been in serious discussion for several years.

As Breitbart News reported, SNL ridiculed Trump during its “Weekend Update” faux news segment during which co-anchor Colin Jost attempted to make fun of Trump for using the word “de-bank” to describe one of his promises to America if he wins the White House in Nov.

During the segment, Jost admitted that he did not know “what the hell” the term meant, but then erroneously claimed Trump made the word up.

“Trump introduced an interesting new term: de-banking,” Jost quipped over clips of Trump promising to protect U.S. citizens from being de-banked for political reasons.

“I don’t know what the hell ‘de-bank’ means but he might have to take ‘de-ambulance’ to see ‘de-doctor.’”

SNL did a segment mocking Trump for using the word de-bank: "Trump introduced an interesting new term: de-banking. I don't know what the hell de-bank even means." pic.twitter.com/JXGAcmNsni — Miky Maiorano (@MikyMaiorano) January 28, 2024

SNL’s mocking came after Donald Trump had told an audience in New Hampshire that he would work to prevent government and the financial industry from taking away the ability to participate in the economy from center right customers by summarily closing their accounts based on political grounds.

“We’re going to place strong protections to stop banks and regulators from trying to de-bank you,” Trump told the crowd. “They want to de-bank you. ‘We’re going to de-bank…’ Think of this — they want to take away your country.”

This is what SNL thought was “funny.”

While the left-wing, privileged producers and actors at SNL may be unfamiliar with current events, the term “de-banking” has been an issue for conservatives, Christians, gun owners, and Republicans for years.

Breitbart News has covered debanking at least since 2017, as online payment services including PayPal and Venmo banned prominent American conservatives and financial firms blacklisted the firearms industry and even Alex Jones.

It is not just an American phenomenon, either. Canada’s Justin Trudeau forcefully froze the bank accounts of the Freedom Convoy truckers protesting his government’s vaccine mandates. In addition, U.K. political activist Nigel Farage was denied banking services in 2023 — a massive scandal that led to the ouster of NatWest CEO Alsion Rose.

Now many others are also piling on the out-of-touch late night comedy show, blasting SNL for its lack of knowledge about current events.

“The woke smugness from SNL is out of control,” X user Steve Guest wrote.

Twitchy’s Doug Powers snarked, “SNL’s in such a hurry to dunk on Trump that they made themselves look like idiots again.”

SNL’s in such a hurry to dunk on Trump that they made themselves look like idiots again. https://t.co/4nu4OpSWL1 pic.twitter.com/KY4hk9F33I — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) January 28, 2024

Others also chimed in:

.@ColinJost what’s it like to unintentionally make a complete joke of yourself and your entire team of unaware writers? A simple Google search would have saved you all the embarrassment. 🙄 https://t.co/itTJ1gP17J — Michael R. Caputo (@MichaelRCaputo) January 28, 2024

That’s pretty embarrassing for SNL. https://t.co/Ep1SxYowwL — Casey Mattox (@CaseyMattox_) January 28, 2024

This is similar to when Dennis Prager said they are putting tampons in men’s bathrooms, and Bill Maher‘s entire audience laughed at him. The left doesn’t realize what’s happening, until it’s too late. Then their cognitive dissonance forces them to justify why it’s a good thing. https://t.co/240vBF5K15 — Michael Oxford – Santa Cruz Mountain Goat (@SCMountainGoat) January 28, 2024

The left debanks while the right debunks. — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) January 28, 2024

“I don’t know what 'de-bank' means. But he may have to call de-ambulance to see de-doctor." SNL thinks de-banking is a joke. But it’s not a joke to: >The 19 state attorneys general who unearthed evidence that JP Morgan has “persistently discriminated against certain customers… pic.twitter.com/WlML4AAv5S — Sam Lyman (@SamLyman33) January 28, 2024

Part 1 Greg Gutfeld calls out SNL for not Knowing that Being’. ‘De-banked’ is Real and Directed Against Conservatives “…Chase de-banked a preeminent religious liberty organization (Nat’l Committee for Religious Freedom). And this was not an anomaly…https://t.co/35ez8voN9O — Larry Elder (@larryelder) January 28, 2024

Dear Libs, SNL’s news segment Belly Flops making fun of Trump in a comedy skit that demonstrates complete liberal detachment from reality. They thought the word De-Bank was a misnomer. 🚨Well, we are here to educate you by debunking de-banking!🚨 The attached newsweek article… pic.twitter.com/AvzvFAG8v2 — Jake (@JakeCan72) January 29, 2024

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston