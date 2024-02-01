Unhappy fans of the popular game show Wheel of Fortune are claiming a contestant from California was robbed of $40,000 when she tried to solve a bonus puzzle.

The contestant, Megan, was trying to guess the answer for the “Living Thing” category as viewers watched with anticipation, the New York Post reported Wednesday.

The outlet continued:

After Megan spins the wheel and it lands, host Pat Sajak picks up the prize estimate card and walks her to the puzzle board that reads, “‘_ _N_ ‘_R_ _ _ _.’” Megan guesses a few letters until the board reads, “‘P_N_’ ‘_RC_ _ D.’” With just 10 seconds left on the timer, Megan blurts out her final guess of what sounded like, “Pink Orchid” or very faintly could be heard as, “Something Orchid.”

The video shows the moment the buzzer sounds and the board reveals the words “Pink Orchid.” Megan responds by stating, “Pink! Oh!”

Sajak then opens the card to reveal she apparently missed out on winning $40,000. However, Megan kept smiling. She did win $14,007.

Social media users and fans of the show known as “America’s Game” made their opinions quite clear on the matter. Some were upset and believed she should have won, while others did not agree.