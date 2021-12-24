Audi is gifting a brand new Audi Q3 luxury SUV to a Wheel of Fortune contestant who lost out on the prize during the bonus round due to a technicality on Tuesday’s show.

Come on @WheelofFortune, the woman literally chose the right word. Give her the car. pic.twitter.com/aAaMyFeEZl — Alex Jacob (@whoisalexjacob) December 22, 2021

The bonus round puzzle was themed “What Are You Doing?”

Contestant Charlene Rubush had ten seconds to guess the puzzle, according to WHIO. She first said, “Choosing The Right Card,” which was incorrect. As the time neared an end, Rubush guessed, “Choosing The Right…Word.”

“This one’s tough because you said all of the right words, including the word ‘word,’ but as you know, it’s got to be more or less continuous,” said host Pat Sajak. “We’ll allow for a little pause, but not four or five seconds. I’m sorry you did a good job in getting it, but we can’t give you the prize, and it was the Audi, oh man.”

The clip went viral on social media and prompted Wheel of Fortune fans to call on the show to give Rubush the Audi. Even Jeopardy all-star Alex Jacob, who won the 2015 Tournament of Champions, tweeted the clip and said, “the woman literally chose the right word. Give her the car.”

Audi USA retweeted Jacob, stating, “You’re a winner in our eyes, Charlene. Now, let’s get you a prize. Time to #GiveHerTheQ3.”

There's no community like the Audi community. With your help, we tracked down Charlene! More to come as we help #GiveHerTheQ3. https://t.co/WrX5xOVgIE — Audi USA (@Audi) December 23, 2021

Hours later, Audi USA announced it had “tracked down” the contestant.

Audi of America’s Chief Marketing Officer Tara Rush confirmed to Fox News that Rubush would be receiving an Audi Q3.

“In the spirit of the holidays, we are thrilled to gift Charlene with an all-new Audi Q3.” Rush told Fox News. “It is the season of giving after all and, technicality or not, we are always eager to share a bit of Audi magic and cheer!”