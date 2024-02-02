Millionaire Alyssa Milano Insists ‘I Am No Different’ Than Other Parents Amid GoFundMe Baseball Trip Backlash

She is reportedly worth millions of dollars but Alyssa Milano insists she is “no different” than other parents who are soliciting donations on GoFundMe for their children’s baseball trip.

Alyssa Milano doubled down on her effort to get other people to pay for her son’s trip to Cooperstown amid mounting public backlash.

“Every parent raises money for their child’s sports teams and many of them do so through GoFundMe. I am no different,” she wrote on Instagram this week.

“As much as I’d love to pay for the entire team and their families for travel, transportation, hotel, food and beverage, uniforms, trading pins and all the things teams do for this kind of trip—I can not afford to do so. Maybe someday. Also, if I did pay for everyone—my trolls would find something else to be hurtful about.”

As Breitbart News reported, Alyssa Milano received scathing criticism after she solicited her fans for donations.

“My son’s baseball team is raising money for their Cooperstown trip. Any amount would be so greatly appreciated. You can read more about the team and make a donation here,” Milano wrote on X, adding a GoFundMe link.

Amid the widespread mockery, Milano shifted into damage control.

“I’m getting media inquiries about whether I have financially contributed to my son’s baseball team,” Milano wrote on social media. “I’ve paid for uniforms for the entire team and coaches, thrown bday parties and sponsor any kid who can’t afford monthly dues.”

Milano spent much of the Trump years promoting herself as a #MeToo spokeswoman, especially during Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings.

Some of Milano’s Charmed co-stars have a different view of Milano’s public persona.

Rose McGowan has repeatedly slammed Milano, calling her a phony and a puppet for Democrats. Last month, Holly Marie Combs alleged Milano had Shannen Doherty fired from the popular TV series.

