Alyssa Milano Facing Backlash for Requesting Donations to Her Son’s Baseball Team: ‘Ain’t You a Millionaire?’

Actress Alyssa Milano prompted backlash on social media for requesting donations for her son’s baseball team, with people calling it inappropriate for a multi-millionaire celebrity to use her platform in such a way.

“My son’s baseball team is raising money for their Cooperstown trip. Any amount would be so greatly appreciated. You can read more about the team and make a donation here,” Milano said as she shared a link to a GoFundMe on X.

At the time of publication her GoFundMe effort has raised over 7,000 and pledges to use the funds for the team’s travel expenses.

My son’s baseball team is raising money for their Cooperstown trip. Any amount would be so greatly appreciated. You can read more about the team and make a donation here:https://t.co/PMV9aEFnou — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 25, 2024

Milano disabled comments to her post, allowing only for quote shares. While she had her share of defenders, including conservatives, she also found herself at the center of a firestorm.

“Alyssa is worth a reported $10 million. And look, having traveled to 3 tournaments last summer in 3 different cities in 3 different states, I get it. It’s beyond expensive. But to ask for donations here given her worth and the fact her husband is a CAA agent is really something,” said Fox News contributor Joe Concha.

“Your husband has a net worth of $5 MILLION and you are begging for money on the internet so your son can go on a trip?” said one user.

“Americans can’t afford groceries and she’s worth millions but she wants others to donate to *her* kid’s baseball team?” said another.

Alyssa is worth a reported $10 million. And look, having traveled to 3 tournaments last summer in 3 different cities in 3 different states, I get it. It's beyond expensive. But to ask for donations here given her worth and the fact her husband is a CAA agent is really something. https://t.co/pswZDaJ5i9 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) January 25, 2024

This B-word has got to be on something. Americans can't afford groceries and she's worth millions but she wants others to donate to *her* kid's baseball team? Is she fucking HIGH? 🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻 https://t.co/59SQUG6PXC pic.twitter.com/nWYcLrFTjw — SwallowThePill KPSS (@pill_swallow) January 26, 2024

Ain't you a millionaire? Why are you asking for money from people who are struggling? https://t.co/fXa4Qui58E pic.twitter.com/cYsTOZxGhO — Autumn Cieplik 🇺🇸 🇵🇱 🇺 (@Autumn_Cheplic) January 26, 2024

I remember when raising money for an extracurricular trip actually meant EARNING money for the trip. You know, car washes, bake sales, recycling drives. Kids actually working for it. https://t.co/4bsW8ypxqO pic.twitter.com/ZybGysvChs — JeffHanson (@IronLeagueThug) January 26, 2024

You could pay for the trip and your accountant wouldn’t even notice a spike in your spending. https://t.co/mbCWOQrwZZ pic.twitter.com/prqfOWlx5J — Terry (@FragmenTerry) January 25, 2024

It’s $10k and this entitled leftist is trying to get her followers to donate rather than treat her son and his friends to a trip… maybe there’s some reason she can’t but….this just looks like a really crap thing to do on her part. Maybe sell some of those crocheted masks with… https://t.co/EzVWnx02pv — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) January 25, 2024

Milano was not without her defenders; the most notable being conservative commentator Kira Davis, who felt people were taking it too far.

“Leave her alone. It’s not her job to fund every school activity. Milano is a celebrity with a large reach. I imagine her fellow parents asked for a boost and why shouldn’t they? It’s a helpful thing,” said Davis.

“Confront her for her opinions, fine. But don’t trash her for sharing a simple fundraiser. You have no idea what she and her husband fund at that school. And it’s also valuable for the rest of the team to be involved in the fundraising. Why does everyone have to be such a bastard about everything all the time? Not everything requires snark or envy,” she added.

Leave her alone. It’s not her job to fund every school activity. Milano is a celebrity with a large reach. I imagine her fellow parents asked for a boost and why shouldn’t they? It’s a helpful thing. Confront her for her opinions, fine. But don’t trash her for sharing a simple… https://t.co/5ijuXAvZNt — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) January 26, 2024

