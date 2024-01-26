Alyssa Milano Launches Tirade After Backlash to Requesting Donations to Her Son’s Baseball Team

Actress Alyssa Milano responded to online criticism for sharing a GoFundMe fundraiser in support of her son’s baseball team, saying that she has “paid for uniforms for the entire team and coaches,” thrown birthday parties, and sponsored kids who can’t afford monthly dues, adding, “the kids also do fundraising themselves.”

“I’m getting media inquiries about whether I have financially contributed to my son’s baseball team,” Milano wrote in a Friday X/Twitter post. “I’ve paid for uniforms for the entire team and coaches, thrown bday parties and sponsor any kid who can’t afford monthly dues.”

I’m getting media inquiries about whether I have financially contributed to my son’s baseball team. I’ve paid for uniforms for the entire team and coaches, thrown bday parties and sponsor any kid who can’t afford monthly dues. The kids also do fundraising themselves—car washes,… — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 26, 2024

The Charmed actress went on to claim that her son and his teammates have also worked hard to collect money for their team.

“The kids also do fundraising themselves — car washes, movie nights, and many other fun things!” Milano added in her post. “Thank you to all who have contributed to the gofundme! You’ve made things easier for these boys and their families.”

Milano was responding to backlash on social media for requesting donations for her son’s baseball team, with people calling it inappropriate for a multi-millionaire celebrity to use her platform in such a manner.

My son’s baseball team is raising money for their Cooperstown trip. Any amount would be so greatly appreciated. You can read more about the team and make a donation here:https://t.co/PMV9aEFnou — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 25, 2024

“Celebrities asking people to donate money will never not be funny,” one X/Twitter user reacted. “How out of touch do you have to be @Alyssa_Milano?”

“This multi-millionaire is literally asking Twitter to help raise $10k for her son’s baseball trip,” another commented.

“Why don’t you just pay for all of them yourself instead of asking for people with way less money than you to pay for them?” OutKick founder and radio talker Clay Travis wrote.

At the time of publication, Milano’s GoFundMe campaign has raised over $8,000.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X/Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.