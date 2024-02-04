Watch: Grammys Host Trevor Noah Couldn’t Help Ranting About Taylor Swift

The Grammy Awards put Taylor Swift front and center at the top of Sunday’s live broadcast on CBS, with host Trevor Noah praising and defending the mega pop star against mounting public criticism of her media overexposure — especially during NFL games.

As Noah launched his speech, Taylor Swift just happened to sashay across the screen — walking blithely past Meryl Streep — to take her seat.

“Are you seeing what’s happening right now? As Taylor Swift moves through the room, the local economy around those tables improves!” Noah gushed, adding that Lionel Ritchie is now Lionel “Wealthy.”

📹| Trevor Noah talking about Taylor as she arrives at the #GRAMMYs: "Are you seeing what's happening right now? As Taylor Swift moves through the room, the local economy around those tables improves" pic.twitter.com/pw71o5CXjr — Taylor Swift Updates 🖤 (@swifferupdates) February 5, 2024

Noah then ranted: “I think it is so unfair how NFL fans have been complaining about the cameras cutting to Taylor Swift, right? Like she’s controlling the cameras at the games. Just let her live. Let her live!”

Noah joked that the Grammy would cut to football players every time Swift’s name is mentioned. The broadcast then cut to Terry Crews.

Taylor Swift has become the target of swelling public skepticism in light of her highly mediatized romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The singer’s constant presence at Chiefs games this season has irked football fans while stoking the belief that their relationship is being choreographed for a future political endorsement that will inevitably benefit Democrats.

While Swift hasn’t weighed in on the 2024 election yet, she previously endorsed Joe Biden in 2020 while repeatedly slamming then President Donald Trump.

As Breitbart News reported, a new poll shows that Taylor Swift could impact the outcome of this year’s presidential election, with 18 percent of voters saying they’re “more likely” or “significantly more likely” to vote for a candidate endorsed by Swift.

