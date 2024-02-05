New York Magazine Cries Racism over Taylor Swift Grammy Triumph: More Wins Than ‘All Black Women Combined’

The far-left New York magazine’s Vulture is crying racism over Taylor Swift’s triumph at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, noting that Swift’s win for album of the year means she “now has more wins in the category than all Black [sic] women combined.”

Vulture played the race card in a post-show analysis — while Taylor Swift has won the top Grammy prize four times, only three black women have won the award — Natalie Cole in 1992, Whitney Houston in 1994, and Lauryn Hill in 1999

“Not giving a Black woman Album of the Year? Again? Snooze,” Vulture noted.

Vulture failed to note that multiple black men have won Grammy’s album of the year award, including Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Lionel Richie, Quincy Jones, Ray Charles, Herbie Hancock, Jon Batiste, and the group OutKast.

That’s many more times than Swift has won.

The outlet claimed SZA’s SOS should have won album of the year over Swift’s Midnights.

As Breitbart News reported, Sunday’s Grammys broadcast on CBS put Taylor Swift front and center, with host Trevor Noah praising and defending the mega pop star against mounting public criticism of her media overexposure — especially during NFL games.

In NFL style, CBS producers also kept cutting to Swift’s reactions throughout the evening.

Like the vast majority of establishment news outlets, New York magazine has allowed its cultural coverage to become subsumed by radical identity politics.

The magazine’s male-to-female transgender book critic — Andrea Long Chu — won last year’s Pulitzer Prize for criticism. His writings have included claims that anyone can be a woman. He has also described how pornography addiction led to his desire to become a “woman.”

