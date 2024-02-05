Rap Megastar Drake Rips the Grammys: This Show Doesn’t Dictate S**t’

Rap megastar Drake delivered his own withering verdict on the 66th Grammys and their relevance ahead of Sunday night’s events at Los Angeles’ Crypto Arena.

“All you incredible artists remember this show isn’t the facts — it’s just the opinion of a group of people whose names are kept a secret,” the 37-year-old wrote on his Instagram Stories.

“Literally. You can Google it. Congrats to anybody winning anything for hip hop, but this show doesn’t dictate shit in our world.”

Drake, who was performing in Tampa, Florida, instead of attending the ceremony, wrote the message over a clip of him giving an acceptance speech at the 2019 ceremony, during which he called into question the very need for a Grammys ceremony at all, Variety noted in its report. He said at the time awards are all about opinions:

We play in an opinion-based sport, not a factual-based sport. It is not the NBA … This is a business where sometimes it is up to a bunch of people that might not understand what a mixed race kid from Canada has to say … or a brother from Houston right there, my brother Travis. You’ve already won if you have people who are singing your songs word for word, if you are a hero in your hometown. If there is people who have regular jobs who are coming out in the rain, in the snow, spending their hard-earned money to buy tickets to come to your shows, you don’t need this right here, I promise you, you already won.

Variety further reported the Canadian performer was nominated for several Grammys this year via his 2022 album with 21 Savage, “Her Loss.”

The project was nominated for best rap album, their song “Rich Flex” was nominated for both best rap song and best rap performance, and the track “Spin Bout U” received a best melodic rap performance nod.