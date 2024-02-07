Taylor Swift Slammed for Threatening to Sue College Student Who Tracks Her Private Jet

Simon Kent

Taylor Swift has drawn criticism over a cease-and-desist letter her lawyers sent a college student who uses publicly available flight data to track her private jet usage.

As Breitbart News reported, the target of the threatened law suit runs social media accounts that follow her and other celebrities’ private jets to measure their carbon pollution levels — with Swift calling the issue a matter of “life or death.”

Jack Sweeney, 21, received the missive in December which declared the 14-time Grammy award winner would “have no choice but to all legal remedies” if the accused did not stop his “stalking and harassing behavior.”

The response on X – formerly known as Twitter – has taken the left-wing pop sensation to task for turning on somebody who simply uses public information to inform others of her globe-trotting travels.

The critics have been lining up as Swift could be days away from making one of the most closely watched private jet journeys in recent history.

She’s about to play four nights at the Tokyo Dome, with her last gig on Saturday night — one day before her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his Kansas City Chiefs play the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

Her current plan is to take her private jet straight from Tokyo to Las Vegas so she can be there by dinner early Saturday evening, in plenty of time for Sunday’s big game.

Swift is just the latest of many famous people to be scrutinized over pollution from their globe-trotting. Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Leonardo DiCaprio and many others have periodically gotten attention for their travel on private jets.

