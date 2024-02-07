Taylor Swift Slammed for Threatening to Sue College Student Who Tracks Her Private Jet

Taylor Swift has drawn criticism over a cease-and-desist letter her lawyers sent a college student who uses publicly available flight data to track her private jet usage.

As Breitbart News reported, the target of the threatened law suit runs social media accounts that follow her and other celebrities’ private jets to measure their carbon pollution levels — with Swift calling the issue a matter of “life or death.”

Jack Sweeney, 21, received the missive in December which declared the 14-time Grammy award winner would “have no choice but to all legal remedies” if the accused did not stop his “stalking and harassing behavior.”

The response on X – formerly known as Twitter – has taken the left-wing pop sensation to task for turning on somebody who simply uses public information to inform others of her globe-trotting travels.

Couldn't care less about Taylor Swift but if your jet emission are about 1,185 times more than the average person's total annual emissions, then you should probably not try to silence the facts pic.twitter.com/lWM18ApUKm — George Baines (@walshamboy) February 7, 2024

BREAKING: Taylor Swift just threatened to take legal actions against college student, Jack Sweeney, for tracking her private jet's movements, citing heightened fears for her safety. NOTE: Sweeney, who also monitors flights of various public figures using publicly available… pic.twitter.com/w1yB3lCeLT — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) February 6, 2024

A private jet's flight path is publically available information. Why in the world does Taylor Swift think she's special in any way. Does she want to be an ecoterrorist in private, and destroy the environment without public scrutiny? https://t.co/BTZae8EkY8 pic.twitter.com/ZdqNSl6CE4 — Extinct 🇳 (@CringeyFrog) February 6, 2024

Taylor Swift’s reliance on her $40 million private jet significantly amplifies her carbon footprint compared to an average individual yet she supports Joe biden’s climate change campaign, truly a double standard. pic.twitter.com/Ki8MhZq8VF — harparr #IFBAP (@harparr1) January 30, 2024

The critics have been lining up as Swift could be days away from making one of the most closely watched private jet journeys in recent history.

She’s about to play four nights at the Tokyo Dome, with her last gig on Saturday night — one day before her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his Kansas City Chiefs play the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

Her current plan is to take her private jet straight from Tokyo to Las Vegas so she can be there by dinner early Saturday evening, in plenty of time for Sunday’s big game.

Swift is just the latest of many famous people to be scrutinized over pollution from their globe-trotting. Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Leonardo DiCaprio and many others have periodically gotten attention for their travel on private jets.