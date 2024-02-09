Jonathan Majors Hit with Another Physical Abuse Allegation from Former Girlfriend

Disney’s Marvel star Jonathan Majors has been hit with more physical abuse allegations, with a former flame telling the New York Times that the actor engaged in physical and “emotional” abuse during their relationship, while another ex said he was emotionally abusive.

In a notable revelation, one of the ex’s recalled getting pregnant several months into their relationship, claiming Majors refused to pick her up at the clinic after she aborted their baby.

Led to believe Majors would not allow her to discuss the procedure with anyone else, the ex claimed she walked herself home.

Majors is also facing allegations that he had a “history of volatility,” according to the Times report, while working on the HBO series Lovecraft Country.

Jonathan Majors has been accused by former girlfriends Emma Duncan and Maura Hooper, who say they dated Majors between 2013 and 2019, according to the Times. Duncan told the newspaper that Majors physically and emotionally abused her, while Hooper alleged emotional abuse.

It remains unclear what “emotional” abuse entails, though both accusers claim that the actor was “a controlling, threatening figure who isolated them from friends and career pursuits.”

A lawyer for Majors, denied the allegations of physical abuse to the Times.

Attorney Priya Chaudhry said the relationships with Duncan and Hooper were both “toxic,” admitting that he “did say hurtful things.”

Referring specifically to Emma Duncan’s claims:“While their relationship was mutually emotionally volatile, he did not physically abuse her.”

It was Maura Hooper who alleged Majors refused to pick her up after she aborted their baby.

“I felt trapped and alone,” she told the Times.

The Times said it spoke to 20 member of the Lovecraft Country cast and crew who alleged Majors had a tendency to argue with women.

As Breitbart News reported, a New York jury recently convicted Majors on charges that he attacked his then-girlfriend in the back of a car.

Prosecutors argued that the actor assaulted Grace Jabbari in a car in New York in March, leaving her with a broken finger and swollen arm and ear. The actor was facing charges including two assault counts and two harassment counts — all of which were misdemeanors.

Disney dropped Majors following the conviction.

The 34-year-old Yale School of Drama alumnus appeared in the latest Marvel superhero Ant-Man sequel as well as the Disney+ series Loki. He also starred opposite Michael B. Jordan in Creed III.

