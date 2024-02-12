A Disney on Ice performer is “fighting for her life” after taking a nasty fall while being lifted by another skater during a “shaky” Beauty and the Beast routine.

Hennepin County Medical Center told the Daily Mail that 31-year-old Anastasia Olson is in serious condition after sustaining injuries during Saturday’s performance at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Olson, who portrays the Disney princess Belle, appeared to have a seizure on the ice after falling from the “Beast’s” arms about 40 minutes into the 11:00 a.m. performance.

“They were doing a lift, it appeared shaky, and she fell,” one audience member told KARE 11. “I am beyond grateful and thankful for the remaining staff and the performers who kept going because that preserves the magic for the kids.”

Another guest told the outlet that cast and crew members quickly tended to Olson and “hopes that she’s okay and that she recovers.”

A spokesperson for Disney on Ice also said that the production team “appreciates the well wishes from our fans as our team member recovers.”

Olson is an “11-time competitor in the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, a national junior medalist and an international competitor for Team USA,” reports the Daily Mail.

She had an extensive ice skating career before joining Disney’s cast in 2018.

“What I love about Disney on Ice is that you never walk away from the day without feeling some kind of gratitude and happiness for what you did today for so many people, for so many kids and families,” the skater previously said.

“It is such a fulfilling kind of feeling. It’s not that I didn’t have it when I competed, by any means, but it really puts a smile on my face to see a child so happy and loving the show so much.”

Videos from previous performances show Olson’s grace and talent while portraying Belle on the ice.