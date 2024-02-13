Senators, Congressmen Among Many Condemning China’s Temu Following Super Bowl Commercials

Temu2
Temu
David Ng

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) is among a growing number of voices condemning China’s Temu after the online marketplace aired multiple commercials during Sunday’s Super Bowl LVIII broadcast on CBS.

China’s Temu purchased three Super Bowl commercials promoting the site to American consumers — a significant publicity blitz and an expensive one at that, considering that commercials during Sunday’s broadcast cost $7 million apiece.

Temu has come under fire recently in light of mounting evidence that the company profits from Chinese slave labor.

In addition, the online marketplace known for its cheap products is facing class action lawsuits in New York and Illinois alleging the Chinese company collects customer personal data without proper notification.

Sen. Cotton condemned Temu following Sunday’s big game, noting that Chinese companies are compelled to share their data with the Chinese Communist Party.

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) warned Super Bowl viewers that their money and data “are not safe with this CCP-controlled company.”

Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA) blasted CBS for allowing a CCP-controlled company to air commercials in the U.S., while also warning American consumers to steer clear of Temu.

The backlash against Temu began in the days leading up to Super Bowl Sunday.

Rep. Carol Miller (R-WV) exclusively told “Breitbart News Saturday” that CBS’ allowing Temu airtime represents a “touchdown for the Chinese Communist Party against our own team.” CBS is owned by Paramount Global.

“It’s an online retailer shopping company, very similar to Amazon. And it’s basically a subsidiary of the CCP, the Chinese Communist Party, linked to these holdings called PDD, and, as an American, I have a problem with this,” Miller said. “I just kind of feel like this is unacceptable. This is our game. This is the United States.”

Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) told U.S. consumers “don’t download this app!”

Since the Super Bowl, the backlash has grown substantially.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.