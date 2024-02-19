Amy Winehouse Statue’s Star of David Vandalized by Antisemitic Protestor

The statue of Amy Winehouse standing in her old neighborhood of Camden Town, London, has been vandalized by an antisemitic protestor who covered the statue’s Star of David with a Palestinian sticker.

Amy Winehouse’s bronze sculpture has stood in Camden Town since 2014, three years after the pop star died at 27. The statue depicts Winehouse wearing a Star of David necklace — a reference to her Jewish heritage.

On Monday, reports and photos emerged showing the sticker, which features a Palestinian flag.

The Amy Winehouse statue has stood undisturbed and respected for years. It has her Star of David necklace out and proud. Until today when a pro-Palestinian defaced her Jewishness with a sticker. This is GROSS antisemitism. Please remedy this @CamdenMarket now.

Police in London are investigating the matter, according to a report from The Standard. “We are making enquiries with Camden Market to establish the circumstances and what evidence, such as CCTV footage, may be available,” Scotland Yard told the newspaper.

A spokesperson for Campaign Against Antisemitism told The Standard that the sticker had been removed, saying in a statement: “Covering the Star of David, a well-known symbol of Judaism, on the statue of a British Jewish singer, with a sticker of the Palestinian Authority flag is antisemitic.

“So much for the ‘this is just criticism of Israel’ excuse we hear so often from antisemites who are too cowardly or ignorant to admit what they are. Right now, 69% of British Jews say that they are less likely to show visible signs of their Judaism right now. When even a statue of a Jewish person can’t get away with it, is that any surprise?”

Acts of antisemitism have surged in major Western cities and on university campuses since the Hamas terror attacks in Israel on October 7.

As Breitbart New reported, antisemitic incidents are at their highest-ever recorded level in the U.K.

