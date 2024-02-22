Climate Change Alarmist Taylor Swift Called Out for Sending Private Jet from Sydney to Hawaii to Bring Travis Kelce Back to Australia

Warner Todd Huston

Virtue signaling climate change activist and mega popstar Taylor Swift is taking heat once again over her use of private jets, this time after sending her private jet from Sydney, Australia, to Hawaii to pick up her boyfriend Travis Kelce to fly him back to Australia to be with her on her tour Down Under.

Swift became a target of upset Swifties and other climate alarmists for the emissions-spewing round trip from Australia to Hawaii and back again.

Swift took heat for flying from Japan to Las Vegas to attend Super Bowl 58 only to fly right back to continue her world tour concert series. But Kelce did not join her on the road right after the Super Bowl because he had obligations with his team as they celebrated their championship win.

That, though, changed on Feb. 21 when Kelce boarded a Bombardier Global 6000 jet in Hawaii to wing his way to Australia to join Swift to finish out her world tour, according to Newsweek.

The flight did not escape the attention of aviation buffs or climate change alarmists as it became the most-tracked plane in the air with more than 9,000 people tracking its journey.

X user Oli London’s post on the use of the jet quickly went viral. In his post, London noted that “The round trip will emit 3 metric tons of CO2,” and added, “The CO2 emissions equate to melting 95.4 square feet of Arctic sea ice.”

X users blasted Swift for her climate alarmism hypocrisy:

Swift has long been a target over her constant use of private planes even as she raises alarms about climate change.

The pop phenom has not been kind to detractors. Swift even threatened to sue a Florida college student, who’s social media accounts went viral for tracking Swift’s plane usage.

Student Jack Sweeney, 21, was sent a cease-and-desist letter in December saying the singer would “have no choice but to all legal remedies” if the accused did not stop his “stalking and harassing behavior.”
The 14-time Grammy award winner claimed the student’s tracking efforts caused Swift and her family “direct and irreparable harm, as well as emotional and physical distress” and had heightened the singer’s “constant state of fear for her personal safety.”

“While this may be a game to you, or an avenue that you hope will earn you wealth or fame, it is a life-or-death matter for our Client,” wrote Katie Wright Morrone, the pop icon’s attorney, of the Washington law firm Venable.

