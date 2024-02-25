‘So Ugly’: Fans Slam Taylor Swift’s $65 Tour T-Shirt over Bad Design, Price

Fans are bashing pop star Taylor Swift’s new merchandise for her Eras Tour, slamming the “ridiculous” and “insane” price of a t-shirt and expressing dismay over its poor design.

The official Eras Tour X/Twitter account shared a photo of Swift’s new merchandise ahead of the singer’s concert in Sydney, Australia, on Friday.

🚨| Brand new Taylor Swift 'The Eras Tour' white t-shirt unveiled during the merchandise presale at Sydney, Australia! #SydneyTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/1tiskiVQit — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) February 21, 2024

The image showed a Taylor Swift t-shirt featuring a collage of black and white photos of the pop star on the front, and tour dates on the back. Fans can buy the shirt for 65 Australian dollars, which comes to roughly $43.

Swift fans, however, expressed mixed reactions regarding the t-shirt the design.

“whys merch for rlly popular artists always so ugly,” one X/Twitter user asked.

“That looks TERRIBLEEE LMFAO,” another reacted.

“The graphic designer didn’t give one fuck,” a third commented.

“They rushed and made these last night they had a K-mart white t shirt, an iron and a dream,” another surmised.

Another X/Twitter user simply stated, “I’m underwhelmed.”

“The 2023-2024 being in a different font is so ugly she needs new graphic designers,” another advised.

“the 2023 2024 font still bad she needs to fire her merch team,” another echoed.

Another fan asked, “why is the font on 2023 – 2024 like that?” adding three loudly crying face emojis.

“why is the 2023-2024 font so ugly?” another inquired.

“why is the 2023-2024 so fuvking ugly,” another echoed.

“I’m sorry but the merch is so bad, they’re like oh let’s just scoot the dates down this odd fitting super long t-shirt and add 2023-2024 in a default font like arial and that will be $50,” another said.

A slew of social media users also expressed their dismay over the price of Swift’s tour t-shirt.

“$65 for a shirt??!!” one social media user exclaimed.

“$65 for a t-shirt? Come on,” another echoed.

“65 dollars….. I can get this done for RM15 at pasar malam,” another wrote.

“$65 for a t-shirt???” another reacted. “Holy moly, I probably won’t be able to afford anything at the concert.”

“Yall $65 for a tshirt is positively ridiculous,” another said.

“$65 for a shirt is ridiculously insane,” another wrote.

“$65 FOR A TSHIRT??… her greed is getting out of control,” another reacted.

“€40 for a t-shirt. Get her in JAIL right now,” another proclaimed.

