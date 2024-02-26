Kenneth Mitchell, ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ and ‘Captain Marvel’ Star, Dies at 49

Kenneth Mitchell, the Canadian actor best known for roles in Jericho, Captain Marvel and Star Trek: Discovery, has died, his family confirmed Sunday. He was 49.

News of his death from complications of ALS was shared by members of the actor’s family on social media.

The statement read:

With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son and dear friend. For five and a half years, Ken faced a series of awful challenges from ALS. And in truest Ken fashion, he managed to rise above each one with grace and commitment, to living a full and joyous life in each moment. He lived by the principals that each day is a gift and we never walk alone.

Mitchell was diagnosed with ALS — amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord — in 2018, the New York Post reports.

He began using a wheelchair by 2019 and went public with his health struggles in 2020.

“I do remember there was something really simple and beautiful in a way, how my wife and I were in the trenches together, and how we from this moment on we’re having to deal with something so severe that was going to affect our lives forever,” he told People that year of discovering his diagnosis.

“We grieved and mourned really hard. There was so much unknown.”

“Star Trek” fans are now mourning the loss of Mitchell, who played the Klingons Kol, Kol-Sha, Tenavik and Aurellio on “Star Trek: Discovery,” and also served as a voice actor for several characters in an episode of “Star Trek: Lower Decks.”

“The entire Star Trek family sends their condolences to Mitchell’s family, friends, loved ones, and fans around the world,” a statement read in part on StarTrek.com.

Mitchell is survived by his parents, his wife, Susan, their children, Lilah and Kallum, as well as in-laws, nieces and nephews.