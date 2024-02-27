Joe Biden’s Seth Meyers Interview, Where He Downplayed Age Concerns, Riddled With Gaffes, Garbled Speech, Brain Freezes

President Joe Biden tried to allay mounting public concerns about his advanced age during his appearance Monday on NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers. But the interview only confirmed Biden’s cognitive decline, as the president made several gaffes before descending more than once into geriatric gibberish.

Biden sat down with comedian Seth Meyers in what the White House apparently hoped would be an easy-going interview, with an emphasis on easy. That low bar proved too difficult for the 81-year-old Biden to clear, as he appeared disoriented at times and struggled to complete many of his thoughts.

At some points, he even claimed the current year is 2020 and that former President Donald Trump is still in office.

“What’s your 2024 agenda?” Meyers asked.

“Look, the 2020 agenda is to finish the job,” Biden replied.

Meyers didn’t correct him.

Watch below:

Later, Biden called Trump “the president of the United States” even though Trump hasn’t been in office for more than three years.

At one point, Biden began railing about Trump’s hardline stance on illegal immigration but was unable to complete his thought as he paused, looked like he was about to sneeze, and trailed off. “I don’t want to get started,” he concluded, looking defeated and dejected.

As Breitbart News reported, a recent poll showed that most Americans believe Biden’s age and health would “severely” limit his ability to fulfill his duties as commander-in-chief if he is reelected in November.

The Economist / Yougov poll found that 54 percent said Biden’s age would “severely limit his ability to do the job.” By comparison, only 12 percent said the same about Trump.

Biden, who is the oldest serving president in U.S. history, would be 86 at the end of a second term.

During his NBC appearance on Monday, Biden tried to make light of concerns about his advanced age but once again drifted off into incoherence.

“The, uh, I think it’s about, whah, uh… the future,” he said. “I feel like his [Trump’s] views on where to take America are older than… anyway.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com