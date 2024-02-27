Taylor Swift’s Dad Accused of Assault for Allegedly Punching Photographer

Pop star Taylor Swift’s father, Scott, has been accused of assault for allegedly punching a photographer in Australia.

The incident allegedly happened at Sydney’s ferry wharves as Taylor Swift exited her yacht, according to News.com.au.

“Paparazzi photographer Ben McDonald alleges Swift’s father, Scott Swift, assaulted him at Sydney’s ferry wharves early on Tuesday morning,” the outlet reported. “He told NCA NewsWire he had been covering Taylor’s outing on Sydney Harbour at the time of the alleged attack, which left him with ‘a sore chop and a bruised ego.'”

“Video of the incident shows security guards with umbrellas waiting at the wharf for Swift to arrive. As the pair walk up from the wharf the umbrellas block the view as the photographers begin to take photos,” it added.

A NSW Police spokesman confirmed of the allegation on Tuesday morning in Australia.

“Police have been told a 71-year-old man allegedly assaulted a 51-year-old man at Neutral Bay Wharf about 2.30am before leaving the location,” the spokesman said. “The younger man reported the incident and inquiries are now underway by officers attached to North Shore Police Area Command.”

Scott Swift had been celebrating his daughter’s final Sydney show in Australia when the alleged paparazzo assault took place.

Ben McDonald said that the altercation occurred as Swift exited her yacht at Neutral Bay wharf while being flanked by security.

“As she got closer, the security shoved his umbrella in my face and camera, then as she got in the car her dad decides to charge me and punch me in the chops” he alleged.

McDonald said he only learned the identity of the alleged assailant who charged him after a security guard quipped “that wasn’t me.”

“I didn’t realise it was her dad to start with,” he said. “I looked back at the pictures and saw he was holding hands with Taylor – it then became evident that was her father.”

McDonald most said he has a “bruised ego more than anything.” Police confirmed he required no medical treatment.

Swift’s spokesperson told Fox News photographers were being unruly.

“Two individuals were aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor, grabbing at her security personnel, and threatening to throw a female staff member into the water,” the spokesperson said.

