Kourtney Kardashian’s Supplement Brand Hit By California Thieves Asking for Ransom

Kourtney Kardashian was the victim of thieves after someone stole a truck at her Lemme health supplement company and left a ransom note telling her to pay up for the vehicle’s return.

Kardashian 44, who is married to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, 48, owns a large stake in the Lemme Burns supplement brand.

The TV reality show star frequently uses her Instagram platform of more than 224 million followers to promote the product.

The panel truck used to ship out products was stolen from outside the Lemme logistics facility in the San Fernando Valley in Southern California, according to TMZ.

It was also reported that the truck was full of $4 million worth of products that Lemme was preparing to ship out to customers.

The crime was no mere carjacking, either. The theft was an elaborate ruse perpetrated by someone who hacked into the trucking company’s computers to falsify paperwork and identification to allow the thieves to seem to legitimately drive away with the truck.

The hackers also sent a digital ransom note to the company demanding cash to get their truck and cargo back.

The police are reportedly investigating the incident and so are the officials of Kardashian’s Lemme company.

“Our team is working closely with law enforcement agencies to investigate the theft,” Lemme Burn’s spokesperson said in a statement. “In the meantime, we are implementing contingency plans to minimize any impact to our customers and retail partners.”

