Whoopi Goldberg: SCOTUS Immunity Ruling Could Lead to Dictatorship

Whoopi Goldberg, co-host of The View, fretted this week the Supreme Court’s decision to hear oral arguments on former President Donald Trump’s immunity could deliver dictatorship to the point of speculating President Joe Biden could “throw every Republican in jail.”

“The Supreme Court won’t hear oral arguments until the end of April. Let’s look at a scenario where the Supreme Court says, ‘Yes, he has all those rights. He is immune from everything.’ You know what Joe Biden could do since he presently president? He could throw every Republican in jail,” she said.

As the audience laughed and began to applaud, Whoopi told them to calm down, adding the scenario would not be “a good thing.”

“What this means is he could do anything. He could dismiss everybody’s debt. There’s a whole bunch of great stuff that could happen, but let’s really look at what this means,” she said.

Co-host Sunny Hostin had a simpler explanation, believing that the Supreme Court will cover for the former president long enough for him to resume power again come November 2024.

“It’s his get-out-of-jail-free card,” said Hostin.

As Breitbart News reported this week, the Supreme Court “granted former President Donald Trump’s request to decide if he is immune from criminal prosecution for acts taken during his time in office.”

The U.S. Supreme Court has granted former President Donald Trump’s request to decide if he is immune from prosecution on charges of attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The court will consider “Whether and if so to what extent does a former President enjoy presidential immunity from criminal prosecution for conduct alleged to involve official acts during his tenure in office.” The Wednesday court order granting certiorari to Trump says oral arguments will begin the week of April 22. The order also instructs the appellate court to keep Special Counsel Jack Smith’s case against Trump paused until the Supreme Court reaches a decision on the immunity matter. That question has already delayed what was an expedited schedule for the prosecution. A federal grand jury in D.C. indicted Trump on four counts on August 1, 2023, and after legal back-and-forth between Smith and Trump’s legal team, the court set a March 4, 2024 trial date.

Other celebrities beyond Whoopi Goldberg fretted over the looming Supreme Court case and voiced their displeasure on social media.

“Fuck the Supreme Court,” wrote Ellen Barkin.

“Thomas needs to be in jail,” rocker Steven van Zandt posted.

“Dems must push to expand the court,” CBS’ Two and a Half Men star Jon Cryer wrote.

“Republicans in the Senate refused to hold Trump accountable for leading a violent attempt to overthrow the US Government. Now Republicans on the Supreme Court have just given him a get out of jail free card. It’s now up to voters to rid US of this cancerous threat to Democracy,” said Rob Reiner.

