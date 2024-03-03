Famed playwright and screenwriter David Mamet says that he has been asked to pen a script for a Hunter Biden movie — explaining that while the subject matter is compelling, the assignment is extremely difficult.

Speaking to podcaster Andrew Klavan, Mamet blasted the “brain-dead,” liberal Hollywood executives that he has met and noted that he does not work in the studio system anymore, “because, ‘A’ they don’t want me, and ‘B,’ I don’t want them.”

But he did note that the producers of the hit film Sound of Freedom came to him with an idea.

“These guys who did the Sound of Freedom, they came to me and they said, ‘You want to write a a movie for us?’ I said, ‘Yeah sure, what do you got?’ They said they wanted to do a movie about Hunter Biden,” Mamet told Klavan.

“So, I thought about it for a while and I said, ‘Um, okay.’ I said, ‘but here’s what.’ I said, you know, you’re going to pay me a couple of bucks, nothing much, maybe a back end,” the writer said about their possible financial deal. “But the deal is you give me half of that couple of bucks now, you give me the other half of the couple of bucks when I had the script in, we’re done.”

“I’m not going to call him Hunter Biden and it’s not going to be a travelogue,” Mamet said, noting that the hardest part about doing a biopic is that it can easily become a film about all the places the famous subject went to, perfunctorily cataloging all of their most famous acts instead of developing a coherent theme.

To this point, Mamet took a shot at Steven Spielberg’s Lincoln as an example of hackneyed dramatizations of political flashpoints: “Sally Field playing Mrs. Lincoln says to her husband, ‘Abe, you’re upset. Is it that slavery thing?'”

The writer summed up his dilemma: “So, the question is, if it’s not interesting, it doesn’t matter if it’s Hunter Biden. And if it is interesting, it doesn’t matter if it’s Hunter Biden. People don’t care, right?”

If it is ever made, Mamet’s Hunter Biden film is not the first one to be produced about the presidential scion.

The blockbuster film My Son Hunter, which was released in 2022 and is now available to purchase as a DVD at MySonHunter.com, was one of the first films to explore the Biden clan. It was distributed by Breitbart News — the company’s first foray into film.

My Son Hunter was a crowdfunded project inspired by the investigative reporting of Government Accountability Institute President Peter Schweizer about the Biden family’s corruption, as well as the infamous “Laptop from Hell” story first broken by the New York Post that the media and Big Tech sought to censor during the 2020 election.

Director Robert Davi described My Son Hunter as Hunter’s “laptop exploded onto film.”

The movie follows Hunter Biden (played by Laurence Fox) “as he navigates a tangled web of prostitution, partying, international business dealings, drugs, sex, Chinese spies, a laptop from Hell, Ukrainian oligarchs, more sex, more drugs, and, of course, his responsibilities to the leader of the free world,” the film’s press release stated. And while this subject matter may seem salacious, it is drawn directly from the public record, according to My Son Hunter’s screenwriter Brian Godwa.

Meanwhile, Hunter is still a thorn in the Biden family’s side and remains the weakest link in the Biden united front as investigations and serious court cases still swirl around the troubled youngest Biden son.

Hunter, now an admitted drug addict, is still facing charges of tax evasion and gun charges which he will be tried in a federal court for in June, just as his father’s 2024 campaign for president will be at its peak. He also continues to face scrutiny in the House over investigations into questions about the millions of dollars from foreign companies that have poured into the Biden family bank accounts over the decades.

