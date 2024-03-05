Watch — ‘Euphoria’ Star Nika King: I Can’t Pay Rent Since Season 3 Delays, ‘This Is Some Bulls**t’

HBO’s Euphoria star Nika King — who plays Leslie Bennett, the mother of Zendaya’s “Rue” character on the show — says she hasn’t been able to book a single acting job and can no longer pay rent in the wake of Season 3 delays.

“Season 3 is coming out? I don’t fucking know. Don’t ask me, I don’t know,” King said during a recent standup set at LA’s Improv Lab.

“People are like, ‘We need Season 3,’ I’m like, ‘Bitch, I need Season 3.’ I haven’t paid my rent in six months, and Zendaya’s over in Paris at Fashion Week,” King continued.

“I’m like, ‘Bitch, come home! I need you! Mamma needs you,'” the actress added, before telling her audience that she was “serious.”

“Y’all are laughing, and I’m serious. I haven’t booked nothing since Euphoria,” she said. “This is some bullshit. I thought my career was on the rise.”

“After Euphoria I thought I was good,” King added. “It don’t work that way.”

It has been over two years since the last season of the HBO show aired, leaving fans wondering if and when the series will return. Season 2 of Euphoria ended in late February of 2022.

Late last year, it was announced that the teen drama would return in 2025 after several delays due to the writers and actors strikes, as well as scheduling conflicts.

Not all of King’s co-stars, however, have been struggling in the wake of Season 3 delays. In fact, the show appears to have launched other leading actors’ careers.

Lead stars such as Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, and Sydney Sweeney, are currently in high demand in Hollywood.

Meanwhile, one of the show’s lead stars, Angus Cloud, died during Euphoria‘s hiatus from filming.

Last week, another lead Euphoria star, transgender actor Hunter Schafer, was arrested for participating in a pro-Palestinian protest outside of President Joe Biden’s Late Night appearance in New York City.

In the meantime, Euphoria creator Sam Levinson “is busy writing,” HBO chairman and CEO Casey Bloys told Deadline in January, adding that he has personally seen three scripts so far.

“Sam is an incredibly talented writer,” Bloys said. “He’s got a lot in store for these characters, and I’m excited.”

