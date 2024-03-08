Watch: Taylor Swift Coughs, Struggles to Sing During Concert as Fans Express Concern

Pop star Taylor Swift coughed and appeared to struggle with her singing while performing her song “Delicate” at a concert in Singapore during her Eras Tour.

A Swift fan posted video footage of the moment to TikTok, alongside the caption, “Hope she’s okay. she’s been coughing.”

Watch Below:

Fans quickly took to the comment section of the post to express their concerns for the singer.

“Oh no… finally I was wondering how she can do all these Eras Tour without getting sick coz damn queen was performing with all that rain [and] heat,” one TikTok user reacted.

“hope she’s ok [for real,” another commented.

“Combination of weather change, humidity, (probably) physical tiredness. She’ll be better after a few weeks off,” a third surmised.

“Looks like she’s only got 2 shows then the whole of April off so hoping she can rest,” another wrote.

“Can we talk about how she still sounds amazing between coughs,” another TikTok user asked.

“I’m betting it has more to do with all the drastic weather changes in different regions,” another guessed.

“You can hear a raspy tone in her voice,” another said. “She also seems more calm and reserved in her movements.”

Another TikTok user said Swift “is fighting for her life.”

“She looks so tired,” another wrote. “Hope she gets rest soon!”

“Oooh no she needs some rest,” another commented.

“She’s working so hard. She needs rest,” another echoed.

The 34-year-old pop star is in Singapore performing six sold out shows as part of her popular Eras Tour.

Swift also recently faced criticism after Thailand alleged that Singapore paid her $3 million per concert to stop her from performing anywhere else in Southeast Asia.

Last month, the pop star was also accused of performing “Demonic” rituals at her concerts during her Eras Tour by Irish singer Shane Lynch, who said that the “Bad Blood” singer might not even realize what she’s doing.

