Disney Teams with China’s TikTok for Oscars Red Carpet Coverage

Disney’s ABC is teaming up with the Chinese social media app TikTok for Oscars red carpet coverage on Sunday.

TikTok will sponsor a “first-of-its-kind red carpet live stream,” Disney announced, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This isn’t the first time TikTok has been involved with the Oscars. Two years ago, the Academy joined forces with the Chinese app to create online content for the 94th Oscars, including TikTok LIVEs, exclusive behind-the-scenes moments, red carpet coverage, and Oscars recap footage.

But this appears to be the first time the Walt Disney Company and TikTok are coming together on Oscar night.

The deal marks TikTok’s latest U.S. conquest as the Chinese app seeks to become culturally ubiquitous and swath itself in establishment prestige. TikTok recently scored a high-profile sponsorship deal for this year’s Met Gala, which is set to take place in May 6.

Vogue’s Anna Wintour recently announced that TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew will serve as an “honorary chair” at this year’s Met Gala.

Shou Zi Chew was grilled last year before members of Congress over the fact that TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, has access to data of the tens of millions of Americans who use the addictive app.

As Breitbart News reported, a new bipartisan bill is seeking to force China’s ByteDance to divest TikTok within six months or face a ban from the United States.

Peter Schweizer’s new book, Blood Money: Why the Powerful Turn a Blind Eye While China Kills Americans delves into TikTok’s role as a piece of spyware for the Chinese Communist Party.

Schweizer is the president of the Government Accountability Institute and a senior contributor to Breitbart News.

