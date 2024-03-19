Charlamagne Tha God Says Donald Trump Voters ‘Want White Supremacy to Reign Supreme’

“The Breakfast Club” host Charlamagne Tha God has turned on supporters of former President Donald Trump, declaring “They’ve accepted fascism and those are the people who I feel like they want their rights to be racist back.”

“They want white supremacy to reign supreme over this nation,” he added.

The radio host’s thoughts came as part of a 73-minute interview with Stephen A Smith that was promoted as a discussion about “the changing social media landscape, the Black community, and the 2024 Presidential election.”

WATCH below:

This is not the first time Charlamagne tha God has made clear his thoughts on the man hoping for a White House return.

As Breitbart News reported, the radio star said in 2020 more black voters were drawn to and support Trump in that year’s presidential election because he was actively courting them and the “old Democratic regime” thinks black voters will simply “fall in line.”

In an interview with CNN’s Don Lemon, he explained many black votes, especially males, appreciate how the Trump actively targeted them as part of his campaign message.

“When it comes to black people you see who maybe are showing support for Trump, I think it’s because Trump is actually talking to young black male voters. He’s directing ads toward them. They are a group that never get courted,” Charlamagne said.

“Black people don’t get courted either as a whole. But that old Democratic regime speaks to old black men and they think everybody else in the black community and black families are going to fall in line.”