Michael Moore Warns Democrats amid Biden Bad Polling

Former President Donald Trump is “smarter than” Democrats and the prospect of his return to the White House in 2024 is a “legitimate fear,” left-wing documentary director Michael Moore has warned.

The 69-year-old Oscar winner made clear his fears during the latest episode of his Rumble podcast on Sunday.

“We don’t want to say this out loud, but I’m going to say it, and the reason we need to be concerned is that Trump is smarter than us,” Moore said.

“I know, I know, you’re calling the people to come find me, the guys in the white uniforms with the big net, and take me away. ‘Are you crazy? What do you mean he’s smarter than us?'”

Moore described the Republican nominee for 2024 as someone who has “been able to pull s*** off and get away with it” throughout his life, adding: “It is an amazing record.”

He further theorized that even if Trump is caught in the midst of a criminal trial, he could likely win a not-guilty verdict or at least a hung jury.

“You must marvel at how somebody that stupid is that smart when it comes to the performance of his evil and his ability to never have to pay for it,” Moore said.

The Fahrenheit 9/11 director cited an NBC poll from November, which found that 70 percent of 18 to 34-year-olds are unhappy with how Biden is handling the Israel-Hamas war.

“They’re not going to vote for Trump, ever,” he said. “But they may not vote.”

More bad polls for Biden. https://t.co/AtD7RUQV1n — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) February 3, 2024

Moore has never sought to hide his sneering disdain for Trump.

As Breitbart News reported, in 2020 he said his “thoughts and prayers are with Covid-19” following Trump having tested positive for the coronavirus.

“That poor virus got sucked into his body and is now trapped there. How can it escape?” he tweeted when news broke Trump was infected.

“He wants to use it as a prop. ‘See this China Flu? I BEAT IT! Just like I’ll beat Biden! They’re both a hoax!’ My thoughts and prayers, too, are with Covid-19.”