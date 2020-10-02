Michael Moore: ‘My Thoughts and Prayers Are With Covid-19’

Left-wing documentary director and Joe Biden supporter Michael Moore took to Twitter on Friday to proclaim that his “thoughts and prayers are with Covid-19” following President Donald Trump having tested positive for the coronavirus.

“That poor virus got sucked into his body and is now trapped there. How can it escape?” tweeted Moore on Friday. “He wants to use it as a prop. ‘See this China Flu? I BEAT IT! Just like I’ll beat Biden! They’re both a hoax!’ My thoughts and prayers, too, are with Covid-19.”

Moore had been reacting to President Trump’s announcement that he and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the Chinese virus.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19,” wrote President Trump on Twitter. “We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

Earlier in the day, Moore had floated the conspiracy theory that President Trump could be “lying about having COVID-19 to prepare us and counteract his game” and “gain sympathy” ahead of the presidential election.

“Democrats, liberals, the media and others have always been wrong to simply treat him as a buffoon and a dummy and a jackass. Yes, he is all those things. But he’s also canny. He’s clever. He outfoxed Comey. He outfoxed Mueller. He outfoxed 20 Republicans in the GOP primary and then did the same to the Democrats, winning the White House despite receiving fewer votes than his opponent,” wrote Michael Moore in a lengthy Facebook post.

“He’s an evil genius and I raise the possibility of him lying about having COVID-19 to prepare us and counteract his game,” added Moore of the president. “He knows being sick tends to gain one sympathy. He’s not above weaponizing this.”

