Reba McEntire Shreds Rumor She Called Taylor Swift an ‘Entitled Little Brat’

Country superstar Reba McEntire has denied the viral rumor that she called fellow singer Taylor Swift an “entitled little brat.”

Over the weekend, a story went viral alleging that McEntire had some harsh thoughts about the “Shake it Off” singer, reportedly referring to her as an “entitled little brat.”

In an Instagram post over the weekend, Reba shared a viral internet post that said she allegedly yelled at Taylor Swift when seeing her at the Super Bowl earlier this year following Reba’s performance of the National Anthem.

“I let her have it afterward. She’s an entitled little brat,” Reba allegedly said.

Reba strongly denounced the rumor and even hailed Taylor Swift as a “wonderful artist.”

“Please don’t believe everything you see on the Internet. I did not say this. Taylor is a wonderful artist, strong role model and has done so much good for so many people and the music industry,” she wrote.

It should also be noted that the original post spelled Reba’s name wrong, writing “McIntre” instead of “McEntire.”

Comments on social media were generally in the country musician’s favor, with a vast majority saying they never believed the rumor in the first place.

“Reba is a very classy nice woman. She would never say that,” said one user.

“Anybody who has actually been a Reba fan for a minute now would KNOW Reba would never act like that. With gentle hands and the heart of a fighter….. She’s a survivor,” said another.

“I knew this didn’t come from you. You have more than enough class for this to be anywhere close to the truth,” said another.

