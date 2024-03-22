Barry Manilow to Co-Host Fashion Mogul Michael Smith’s Mega Jill Biden Fundraiser

Singer Barry Manilow is set to co-host fashion mogul Michael Smith’s mega fundraiser for First Lady Jill Biden on Saturday in Palm Springs, California.

Jill Biden will headline the fundraiser alongside former U.S. ambassador to Spain James Costos and fashion designer Michael Smith, according to an invite obtained by Deadline.

“Copacabana” singer Barry Manilow will co-host the event alongside his husband, Garry Kief, former Senator Barbara Boxer (D-CA), her husband, Stewart Boxer, and Josh.ai founder, Alex Capecelatro, among several others.

Those who donate or raise $100,000 are reportedly listed as hosts, and will be allowed to take a photo and receive national finance committee membership.

Tickets priced at the $1,000 level, meanwhile, are sold out, with the next level of tickets reportedly being priced at $2,500, the invitation reveals.

The First Lady is also set to attend another fundraiser on Friday evening in the Los Angeles area, with tickets including a photo priced at $10,000, and $100,000 including a dinner reception and a photo.

Co-hosts for the Friday fundraiser include attorney Daniel McLoon, Dr. Patricia Gordon, TwentyFirstCenturyBrand marketing executive Jonathan Mildenhall, and Xenco Medical CEO Jason Haider, among others.

Proceeds from both events reportedly go to the Biden Victory Fund, a joint fundraising committee of President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign and the Democratic National Committee and state parties.

As Breitbart News reported in November, Manilow, now 80, said he waited for 40 years before coming out as gay, because he believed that coming out in the 1970s would have meant the end of his career.

The singer was once married to a woman, Susan Diexler, from 1964 to 1966, at which time the couple annulled their union. Manilow told CNN late last year that he really did love Diexler in a way, saying she was his childhood sweetheart.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X/Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.