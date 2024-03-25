‘Yellowstone’ Star Forrie J. Smith Kicked Off Flight After Refusing Seat Beside Masked Passenger

Actor Forrie J. Smith, who plays Lloyd Smith on the hit series Yellowstone, recently got kicked off a flight for refusing to sit beside a passenger wearing a mask.

In an Instagram Story to his 500k followers, Smith said he had been stranded at an airport in Houston, Texas, after he got kicked off a plane.

“You need to hear this story,” he captioned the clip along with the hashtags #cowboy #country #western #yellowstone #yellowstonetv.

“You know my social media people tell me that you like me face to face, but you know what I can’t say face to face what I want,” Smith said. “I just got kicked off a plane, and … where the hell am I at – Houston, Texas – because I told them I didn’t feel comfortable sitting next to somebody with a mask on.”

“Ya, I’ve been drinking. I’ve been sitting in an airport for three hours. Ya I’m drinking. I ain’t drunk, but they throw me off the plane because I’m drunk, because you people won’t stand up and tell everybody what bullshit this is,” he continued. “I just told them I didn’t feel comfortable about sitting next to somebody that had to wear a mask, and I’m off the plane.”

Smith did not reveal the airline that allegedly kicked him off the plane.

As noted by Fox News, Smith skipped the 2022 Screen Actor’s Guild (SAG) awards due to the coronavirus protocols, which required all guests to be vaccinated with a booster shot along with a negative coronavirus test 48 hours ahead of the show.

“I want to apologize to y’all for not being at the Screen Actors Guild Awards,” Smith said in a now-deleted Instagram video. “I mean no offense to anyone. I’m not vaccinated, and it’s a requirement to be vaccinated.”

“I will not get vaccinated. I haven’t been vaccinated since I was a little kid. I don’t vaccinate my dogs, I don’t vaccinate my horses. I’ve never had a flu shot. Never will. I believe they compromise your immunities,” he added.

