‘Blue’s Clues’ Host Steve Burns Checks in on Former Child Fans After ‘Quiet on Set’ Revelations: ‘I Can’t Stop Crying’

Former Blue’s Clues host Steve Burns “checked in” on his former children viewers following the release of Investigation Discovery’s Quiet on Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV documentary, which showcased a slew of shocking revelations regarding the toxic culture behind Nickelodeon’s iconic children’s shows of the late 1990s and early 2000s.

“Hey, I’m checking in. Tell me what’s going on,” Burns said in a video, before staring quietly at the camera while the song “Untitled #6” by the Icelandic band Sigur Rós played in the background.

Watch Below:

Fans took to the comment section to share they were not doing well.

“I just cried for over 5 minutes straight. I realized no one has asked me how I’m doing in such a long time. I can’t stop crying,” one TikTok user replied.

“Damn inner child is freaking drowning bro, where are we?” another commented.

“I could use a hug honestly,” a third wrote.

“STEVE I CANT DO THIS [RIGHT NOW] I’M SURVIVING NOT THRIVING,” another exclaimed.

“Life keeps hanging me lemons and I don’t know how many more I can turn into lemonade. I’m tired, Steve,” another commented.

“I’m just tired, Steve, and not sleep tired,” another echoed.

“Steve, I need a clue [about] what I’m supposed to do with my life,” another said.

Another TikTok user simply wrote, “Steve, the Nickelodeon stuff man.”

“Steve… after the Nickelodeon thing aired… I feel so conflicted,” another wrote. “Then the whole world seems to be watching war unfold. Steve, I feel so unsure and I’m scared and I don’t really know what to do.”

While Burns has “checked in” with his TikTok followers on occasion since 2021, this most recent check in seemed to hit fans a little harder, given the revelations found in the Quiet on Set docuseries that was released last week.

As Breitbart News reported, Quiet on Set featured a string of shocking revelations, including the fact former child actor and Drake & Josh star Drake Bell was the “John Doe” victim in former Nickelodeon dialogue coach Brian Peck’s child molestation case — a secret that had been kept from the public for 20 years.

In addition to that, another man, former Nickelodeon production assistant Jason Handy, had sent a photo of himself masturbating to a child actress, referred to himself as a “pedophile, full blown” and admitted to wanting to “rape” little girls in his personal journals, and had an “enormous trove of child pornography” in his home, including a 7-year-old girl’s underwear.

Peck, meanwhile, once had a “penpal relationship” with serial killer John Wayne Gacy, the docuseries revealed.

Many viewers found the revelations in Quiet on Set shocking, while others expressed that they didn’t think this sort of thing was far-fetched for the likes of Hollywood.

