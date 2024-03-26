Diddy Seen at Miami Airport as Stars React to Feds Raiding His Homes

Rapper and music mogul Diddy was seen pacing around Miami airport on Monday as Homeland Security agents raided his homes in Los Angeles and Miami on Monday.
Homeland security officials raided his residences in connection to a sex trafficking investigation. The raid occurred at the music mogul’s mansion in the Holmby Hills neighborhood.
“Investigators said across the coast, the music mogul’s Miami home was also raided Monday,” noted FOX.
“SkyFOX flew over Combs’ home Monday afternoon and showed federal agents conducting their investigation at his home.,” it added. “FOX 11’s ground crew at the scene said the home was registered to Bad Boys Films, which is a division of Bad Boy Entertainment, along with one of Combs’ daughters.”
Though rumors persisted online that Diddy had been on the run, TMZ reported that he was seen pacing around the Miami airport.
“TMZ has the first video of Diddy after his homes were raided by the feds Monday — and instead of being in handcuffs and on the ground … the guy was kinda just walking around,” it noted.
Nonetheless, stars and various accusers have responded to the explosive news. A rep for the singer Cassie, who previously accused Diddy of rape, said that the star hopes this holds Diddy accountable.
“We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law,” the singer’s rep told Us in a statement.
“Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct.”Aubrey O’Day, who worked alongside Diddy throughout her career and previously backed Cassie’s rape allegation, said in Instagram Story, “What you sow, you shall reap. I pray this emboldens all of US victims to finally speak on what we have endured.”
“Now it’s not Diddy do it, it’s Diddy done ♂️,” rapper 50 Cent wrote on Instagram. “They don’t come like that unless they got a case.”
Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free stream can also be purchased on Google Play or Vimeo on Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.