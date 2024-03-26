Diddy Seen at Miami Airport as Stars React to Feds Raiding His Homes

Rapper and music mogul Diddy was seen pacing around Miami airport on Monday as Homeland Security agents raided his homes in Los Angeles and Miami on Monday.

Homeland security officials raided his residences in connection to a sex trafficking investigation. The raid occurred at the music mogul’s mansion in the Holmby Hills neighborhood.

“Investigators said across the coast, the music mogul’s Miami home was also raided Monday,” noted FOX.

“SkyFOX flew over Combs’ home Monday afternoon and showed federal agents conducting their investigation at his home.,” it added. “FOX 11’s ground crew at the scene said the home was registered to Bad Boys Films, which is a division of Bad Boy Entertainment, along with one of Combs’ daughters.”

Though rumors persisted online that Diddy had been on the run, TMZ reported that he was seen pacing around the Miami airport.

“TMZ has the first video of Diddy after his homes were raided by the feds Monday — and instead of being in handcuffs and on the ground … the guy was kinda just walking around,” it noted.